Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 457,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 312,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 79,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.76.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

