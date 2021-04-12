iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $46.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

