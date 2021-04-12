Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,233 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Citizens & Northern worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at $3,278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,203 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZNC stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $373.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

