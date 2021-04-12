Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 164.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

