Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,409 Shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pandion Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $62.90.

Several analysts recently commented on PAND shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprising an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

