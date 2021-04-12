Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Farmer Bros. worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

FARM stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

