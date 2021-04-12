Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,938,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,630,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,614,998 shares in the company, valued at $47,260,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,750 shares of company stock worth $665,605 over the last ninety days. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

