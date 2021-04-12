Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $304,000 Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

