Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $283,000 Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,957,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,338,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,902,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SFT opened at $8.73 on Monday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

