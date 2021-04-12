Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AVITA Medical worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

