BMO Capital Markets Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $108.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Shares of RPM opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in RPM International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

