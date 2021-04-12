The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,230.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,182.38 ($15.45), with a volume of 17399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,079.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 907.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.14.

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Ian P. McHoul bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.