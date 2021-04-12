$183.07 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report $183.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $190.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $756.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $815.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $69.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock worth $17,905,720. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 97.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $4,782,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

