$73.66 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post sales of $73.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $78.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $315.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $377.86 million, with estimates ranging from $349.41 million to $403.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $7,493,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

