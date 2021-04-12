Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.81 on Friday. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Azul by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

