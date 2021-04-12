Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 211,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.