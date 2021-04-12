Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.