Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of Roots stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

The Fly

