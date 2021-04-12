Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of Roots stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.