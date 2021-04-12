Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.