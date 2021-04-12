Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.41. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

