Compass Point Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:COMP opened at $17.31 on Friday. Compass has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

