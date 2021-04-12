Compass Point Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
NYSE:COMP opened at $17.31 on Friday. Compass has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.11.
About Compass
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
