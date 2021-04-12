Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. Primerica has a one year low of $89.75 and a one year high of $157.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 67.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $51,584,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

