Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

