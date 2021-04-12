Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.25.

NYSE:BABA opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

