AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $40.29 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

