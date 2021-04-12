First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.93 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 265,228 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 695,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 147,040 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

