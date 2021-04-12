The North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$37.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get The North West alerts:

TSE NWC opened at C$36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The North West has a fifty-two week low of C$22.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.94%.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.