U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.72.

USB opened at $57.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

