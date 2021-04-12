Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $397.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $757.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $22,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

