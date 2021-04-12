adidas’ (ADDYY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

