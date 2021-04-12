Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NILSY opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

