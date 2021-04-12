Stifel Nicolaus Lowers LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

