Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SONVY opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonova has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

