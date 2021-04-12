Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

