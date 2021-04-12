Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $30.40.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

