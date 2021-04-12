China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 679.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

