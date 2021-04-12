Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on EADSY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. Airbus has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.82.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
