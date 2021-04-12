Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EADSY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. Airbus has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

