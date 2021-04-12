Fraport’s (FPRUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB downgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

