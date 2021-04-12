Fraport’s (FPRUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB downgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

