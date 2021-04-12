Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

AVA opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $166,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $19,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Avista by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Avista by 285.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

