CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

CACI stock opened at $251.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.77.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CACI International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CACI International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.