Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report sales of $30.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.14 billion. Chevron posted sales of $31.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $127.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.58 billion to $135.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.80 billion to $145.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

