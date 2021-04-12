JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.67.

NYSE:HON opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $227.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

