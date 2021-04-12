Craig Hallum Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $100.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAR. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

