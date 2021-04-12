KeyCorp Raises SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $28.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

