Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TELUS (T)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TELUS (TSE: T) recently:

4/5/2021 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$29.00.

4/1/2021 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – TELUS was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/1/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/5/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

3/2/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$29.50.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Shares of T opened at C$25.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$21.73 and a 52 week high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.2755034 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

