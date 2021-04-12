Piper Sandler Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $52.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.19.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,799,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

