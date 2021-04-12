Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

SOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.