Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ARGTF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

