PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PBNNF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

