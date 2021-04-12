PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
PBNNF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.48.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
