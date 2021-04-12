Raymond James Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRU. Cormark increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.65.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.50. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$984.45 million and a P/E ratio of -62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

