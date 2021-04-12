Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$10.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.91.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.87 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

